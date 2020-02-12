RBC says Australia’s Caltex board may back sweetened Couche-Tard bid













** Caltex Australia Ltd climbs as much as 5.2% to A$34.650, their highest since Jan. 31

** Convenience store operator says Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard sweetened its takeover offer to A$8.80 billion ($5.93 billion)

** Offer price raised by 2% to A$35.25 per share from A$34.5 it previously offered; price represents a 7% premium to CTX shares last closing price

** Against the backdrop of a weak refining environment and with the potential longer-term impact of the forced Ampol rebranding uncertain, any bump (in offer) is a good bump -RBC Capital Markets

** Caltex was forced to return to its old Ampol brand and book associated spending on rebranding due to a breakdown in a licensing deal with U.S. oil giant Chevron

** "We think that, on balance, this bid should be enough to get support from the Caltex board." -RBC

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov. 26, 2019

** Nearly 1.1 mln shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average volume of 785,000

** Stock among biggest percentage gainers on the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index

** Stock is down 3% this year, as of last close, compared with a 6.1% increase in the benchmark

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)