Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: European markets shrug off coronavirus fears and push to record highs

Description: European equity investors go on a shopping spree in the hope that the coronavirus outbreak may plateau soon. Kering and Heineken's quarterly performance impressed investors. Vopak has reported higher Q4 earnings. ABN Amro shares sank on worse-than-expected results.

Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to Reuters Today. I'm Angeline Ong. European stocks continue to push towards record highs amid easing coronavirus fears. Investors hoping that the outbreak may plateau soon. And the impact on the world economy will not be as bad as feared. The STOXX 600 up 0.3%, the FTSE also up and the DAX hitting fresh record highs there. China reported its lowest number of new infections since late-January, sparking hopes the spread of Covid-19 – its new name – could have peaked. The total number of deaths on the mainland has risen past 1,100 and the number of confirmed cases in China stands at more than 44,000 but while China's foremost medical adviser on the outbreak said the epidemic will peak this month, the World Health Organization warned the epidemic posed a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. Meanwhile, nearly 200 people evacuated from the China coronavirus outbreak were released from quarantine in California with officials urging Americans not to shun them, or workers who helped them, after both groups faced discrimination.

I don't want somebody to be attacked or ostracized or outed for having been part of this quarantine group. They don't need additional testing, they don't need to be shunned, they don't have novel coronavirus. That was the whole reason for this quarantine and that quarantine has now run.

Kering's Chairman says it's still too early to know how the outbreak has affected its business. However, the company that owns Gucci, does say it has seen a serious fall in store traffic on the mainland where roughly half its stores are temporarily closed. Kering is sending its goods meant for China to over regions. Kering's shares rising, though, after its Q4 sales beat expectations. Heineken shares also buoyant after the Dutch brewing company's results too beat forecasts. Behind the strength: a strong performance in the Americas, Asia, and Brazil. Now a look at the other movers and shakers for you. Akzo Nobel has reported lower-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter but core earnings – which excludes interest, taxes and depreciation – gained 30% thanks to cost-cutting. The Dutch oil, gas and chemical storage company Vopak has reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and a EUR100 million share buyback. Deutsche Bank is making gains – it's completed issuance of new shares to meet Tier-1 capital requirements and it's tapping U.S. tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon to update its creaking IT infrastructure. On the slide: the shares of engineering firm Babcock are among biggest losers on the FTSE 250 after it nudged down its profit outlook. The Norwegian insurer Storebrand has tumbled after disappointing Q4 results, and are heading for their worst day since December 2018. The medical and industrial adhesive maker Scapa fell nearly 30% after warning on its annual profit. Now ABN Amro is also the biggest drag on the STOXX 600. Its shares falling 5% after reporting worse-than-expected results. Net interest income due to continued low rates, says Jefferies, is the main cause. And shares in the maker of Angry Birds losing altitude. Slower-than-expected take up of its 5G gaming platform Hatch and higher marketing costs hurt Rovio, causing its shares to plunge 96%. Rovio says it is evaluating "strategic alternatives" for Hatch and wants to cut costs there to the tune of EUR6 million a year. And that's it from your Reuters today. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.