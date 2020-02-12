Source Energy Services Announces Supply Agreement with Seven Generations Energy, Banking Amendment, Capital Budget for 2020 and Insurance Update













Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – January 13, 2020 – (TSX:SHLE) (OTC:SCEYF) Source Energy Services Ltd. (“Source”) is pleased to provide the following updates:

NEW 3-YEAR CONTRACT

Source is pleased to announce that it has renewed its relationship with Seven Generations Energy (“Seven Generations”) by entering into a new three-year agreement to provide Seven Generations with proppant and related logistics services for their Kakwa River Project. This agreement supports Seven Generations’ development of this large-scale, liquids rich Montney natural gas property, with an efficient and reliable supply of proppant that will be supplied from Source’s Wembley, Alberta terminal.

Source’s Wembley terminal is a double unit train capable facility located in the heart of the Montney play. The terminal can transload over 200,000 metric tonnes of proppant per month, making it Canada’s highest capacity frac sand terminal.

“Source is pleased to enter into this agreement with Seven Generations Energy to support its Montney activity,” said Brad Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of Source, “By continuing to work together, our companies will be able to ensure the most efficient delivery of proppant to the wellsite.”

Marty Proctor, President & CEO of Seven Generations said, “Reliable and timely deliveries of high-quality proppant at fair prices has been essential to 7G’s ability to construct some of the most economic liquids-rich natural gas wells in Canada. Source has done an excellent job of meeting our proppant needs for the past three years and we’re pleased to extend this mutually beneficial relationship for another three years.”

BANKING AMENDMENT

Source confirms that it has reached an agreement with its banking syndicate to make certain amendments to its asset backed credit facility (“ABL“). Under the amendments, Source’s Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio will be calculated monthly and will be lowered from a minimum of 1.25:1 to a minimum of 1.10:1.00 for all periods ending on or before December 31, 2020, as well as some other minor adjustments to make the amended arrangement conform with standard ABL facilities.

Derren Newell, Chief Financial Officer of Source said, “We’re pleased to enter into this amendment that will provide additional financial flexibility during times where we have varying levels of development activities in Western Canada. This amendment demonstrates our banks’ ongoing support for our business.”

2020 CAPITAL PROGRAM

Source announces that its Board of Directors has approved a 2020 capital budget of $5.6 million, which is substantially all sustaining capital.

“Source’s modest capital budget for 2020 is possible because of the investment made in processing assets and logistics infrastructure in prior years. This allows us to operate at current levels and to substantially grow when the basin returns to more normal operating level, without the expenditure of substantial capital,” said Mr. Thomson, “We also anticipate that with this level of capital spending, Source will be cash flow positive in 2020 and beyond.”

INSURANCE UPDATE

Prior to December 31, 2019, Source received a second interim payment from its insurers of $5.9 million.

The insurance payment related to a construction incident that occurred at Source’s Fox Creek terminal in May 2019. As previously reported, the construction accident resulted in the catastrophic failure of a new frac sand storage and distribution facility that was being constructed by third party contractors near Fox Creek, Alberta. The majority of the costs associated with the failed facility have now been recovered by Source.

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source is a logistics company that focuses on the supply and distribution of high quality Northern White frac sand. Source provides its customers with a full end-to-end solution supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its “last mile” logistics capabilities. In addition to its industry leading frac sand transload terminal network and in-basin frac sand storage capabilities, Source also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials that aren’t produced by Source. Source has also developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source’s full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics capabilities to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of their requirements for frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the wellsite. For more information, please visit www.sourceenergyservices.com.

ABOUT SEVEN GENERATIONS

Seven Generations is a low-supply cost energy producer dedicated to stakeholder service, responsible development and generating strong returns from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project in Northwest Alberta. 7G’s corporate office is in Calgary, its operations headquarters in Grande Prairie and it’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VII.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements relating to, without limitation, expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs, including information as to the future events, results of operations and Source’s future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “seeks”, “projects” or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect Source’s beliefs, estimates and opinions regarding its future growth, results of operations, future performance (both operational and financial), and business prospects and opportunities at the time such statements are made, and, except as may be required by law, Source undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or circumstances should change. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions made by Source that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited, to: expectations regarding increased demand for and sales volumes of sand beyond 2019, expectations regarding improved egress and associated increased demand for LNG; expectations regarding the price of proppants and sensitivity to changes in such prices; outlook for operations and sales volumes; expectations respecting future competitive conditions; industry activity levels; industry conditions pertaining to the frac sand industry; rail service; drilling and well completion activity in 2020; expectations regarding the impact of direct-source contracts; and sand sales volumes and sand spot pricing in 2020, and Source’s objectives, strategies and competitive strengths.

