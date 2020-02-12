TGS Announces Eastern Delta Refocus Imaging Program in U.S. Gulf of Mexico













Asker, Norway (13 February 2020) – TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced the Eastern Delta Refocus 3D OBS (Ocean Bottom Seismic) imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This reprocessing project marks the next phase of imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon producing areas of Main Pass and Viosca Knoll. By applying advanced imaging techniques in this highly successful region, TGS will further illuminate the key subsurface structures and provide new insight into the prospectivity within the deeper Mesozoic section. TGS plans to reprocess an area of approximately 2,250 square kilometers in order to provide a high-quality regional product, helping E&P companies to fully explore the new plays in this area. The project commenced in Q1 2020 with final data available in Q4 2020.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, “This project has been launched following increased client interest in the area, with recent leasing of acreage and exploration plans targeting the highly prolific Norphlet play. Combined with our vast library of well information and our trusted imaging solutions, we continue to provide customers with the most comprehensive subsurface insight in the Gulf of Mexico.”

This project is supported by industry funding.

