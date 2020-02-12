TGS Quarterly Dividend













ASKER, NORWAY (12 February 2019) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2018, the Board of TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.375 per share (NOK 3.47 per share) in Q1 2020.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

* Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.375 per share (equivalent to NOK 3.47 per share)

* Last trading day including right: 18 February 2020

* Ex-date: 19 February 2020

* Record date: 20 February 2020

* Payment date: 4 March 2020

* Date of approval: 11 February 2020

Company summary TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi- client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

Forward-looking statements and contact information All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS’ reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS’ ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS’ ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS). TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol “TGSGY”.

