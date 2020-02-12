Top Strike Resources Corp. Announces OTCQB Listing













CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top Strike Resources Corp. d.b.a. Vencanna Ventures Inc. (“Vencanna” or the “Corporation“) (CSE: VENI; OTCQB: TPPRF) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the “Common Shares“) have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB“), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Effective today, Vencanna has commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “TPPRF”. The Common Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) under the symbol “VENI”.

The Corporation wishes to correct an error made in its press release dated December 17, 2019, in which it was announced that the Common Shares had commenced trading on the OTCQB. The Common Shares instead had commenced trading on the Pink Open Market, also operated by the OTC Markets Group, effective December 16, 2019. As stated above, the Corporation has since completed the approval process to commence trading on the OTCQB.

“The listing of Vencanna’s Common Shares to the OTCQB Exchange is an exciting milestone as we remain continually focused on creating value for our shareholders in multiple ways. Even though Vencanna has been a fully reporting company since its inception and listing to the CSE, we believe that the broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the US investment community and assist in increasing the liquidity of our Common Shares. In addition, we believe that trading on this established US based public market will help to generate exposure for Vencanna among institutional investors both in Canada and the US,” stated Vencanna CEO David McGorman.

About Vencanna

On September 24, 2018, the Corporation announced the completion of a recapitalization financing, the appointment of a new management team and board of directors and commencement of trading on the CSE. The transactions have transitioned the Corporation from an oil and gas issuer to a merchant capital firm, rebranded as “Vencanna Ventures Inc.”. The recapitalized Corporation aims to be a go-to capital provider for early-stage global cannabis initiatives with an emphasis on strong management operating in state compliant jurisdictions with barriers to entry. The Corporation looks to provide investors with a diversified, high-growth, cannabis investment strategy through strategic investments focused through-out the value chain (cultivation, processing and distribution, and including ancillary businesses).

For further information regarding this news release, please contact:

David McGorman Jason Ewasuik Chief Executive Officer and Director Vice President, Originations david@vencanna.com jason@vencanna.com

Top Strike Resources Corp.

Suite 310, 250 – 6th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, AB T2P 3H7

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the benefits of listing on the OTCQB and statements relating to Vencanna’s business, strategies and expectations.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Vencanna, including expectations and assumptions concerning listing on the OTCQB. Although Vencanna believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Vencanna can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include: actions and initiatives of federal, state and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; import/export and other restrictions for cannabis based operations; the size of the medical-use and adult-use cannabis market; competition from other industry participants; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; and failure to comply with certain regulations. Vencanna undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.