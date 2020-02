* Prior bouts of TRY weakness accompanied by stress in Turkish markets

* Now wider markets suggest all is well and the lira should be rallying

* Stocks buoyant, CDS rates low, vol low and importantly oil much lower

* Oil has fallen close to USD 15/bbl a big plus for a major importer & CPI

* Those selling lira have been trading off external drivers

* Should risk of coronavirus continue to subside lira should snapback