U.S. East Coast gasoline stockpiles rose 366,000 barrels last week to 67.4 million barrels, the highest since February 2019, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Midwest gasoline stocks rose by 121,000 barrels to 58.8 million barrels, the highest since February 2019, the data showed.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)