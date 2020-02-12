U.S. natgas futures rise over 3% on colder February forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than expected earlier.

That move higher came even though global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices remain near record lows.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.6 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $1.844 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since March 2016 for a second day in a row.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 37% as record production and mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will turn colder than normal from Feb. 13-15, Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26-27. The rest of the time it will be mostly warmer than normal. That is cooler than Tuesday's outlook, which only called for cold from Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 25-26.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would jump from 121.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.9 bcfd next week. That is much higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday of 120.0 bcfd this week and 120.6 bcfd next week due to an expected increase in heating demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, held at a three-week low of 7.8 bcfd for a second day on Tuesday due to scheduled maintenance at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv data.

Global LNG prices in Europe and Asia , meanwhile, held near record lows as the coronavirus cut demand for gas in China. Even before the virus spread in China, LNG prices had already collapsed on mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record gas stockpiles in Europe and reduced economic growth due to the U.S.-China trade war.

The decline in LNG prices has prompted some analysts to project U.S. LNG exporters could cancel some cargoes this summer if the arbitrage – the price at which it makes economic sense to send a cargo – closes to Europe. The arbitrage is already closed to Asia.

U.S. gas producers are counting on LNG exports to continue their spectacular growth in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations like the Permian in West Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according to federal energy projections.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 7 Jan. 31 Feb. 7 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 7 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -110 -137 -101 -131

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 403 392 433 391 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 7 9 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 409 399 442 395

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 94.2 94.4 88.5 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.0 8.5 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 101.7 102.3 102.4 97.2 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.9 2.8 3.1 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.4 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.3 8.4 8.5 4.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 14.7 15.8 17.4 17.1 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.0 25.7 28.7 29.0 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 30.4 30.0 27.7 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.5 25.0 25.4 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.1 104.5 109.2 106.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 117.5 121.2 125.9 118.3 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.85 1.85 Transco Z6 New York 1.76 1.76 PG&E Citygate 2.63 2.64 Dominion South 1.55 1.55 Chicago Citygate 1.72 1.71 Algonquin Citygate 1.95 2.00 SoCal Citygate 2.33 2.48 Waha Hub 1.22 0.39

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 21.25 28.25 PJM West 20.00 22.50 Ercot North 20.75 21.25 Mid C 16.00 14.25 Palo Verde 17.92 19.38 SP-15 27.75 27.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)