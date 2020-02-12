











U.S. oil may bounce more to $52.65 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The contract has cleared a resistance at $51.54, the 100% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. The next resistance will be at $52.65, around which the bounce may end.

The bounce is driven by a wave c, the third wave of a presumed three-wave cycle from the Feb. 4 low of $49.31. These waves may make up a flat, which indicates the wave c may hardly travel above $52.65.

Support is at $50.97, a break below which could cause a fall into $49.61-$50.34 range. On the daily chart, oil is pulling back towards the lower trendline of a bearish wedge, which suggests a target around $40.21. The pullback may end below $53.41, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave (C) from $66.60.

