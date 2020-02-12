U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 152,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 559,000 barrels per day(bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 14, increasing available refining capacity by 152,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 620,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 21.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 12 Feb. 10 Feb. 7

02/21/2020 620 533 494

02/14/2020 559 513 467

02/07/2020 711 661 647

01/31/2020 717 667 667

01/24/2020 1,145 1,109 1,109 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

