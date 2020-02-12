U.S. REFINERY FILING – SWEENY REFINERY 02/11/2020 11:00 AM 02/11/2020 12:15 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING SWEENY REFINERY

Cause:

A storage tank containing isobutane was being drained and transferred to a knock-out drum. Isobutane overwhelmed the drum and entered the fuel gas recovery system (FGR). The FGR compressors were unable to pump the material and the system relieved to the flare.

Source 1:: Coker Flare 29-61-1

Action taken:

Operations personnel blocked in the dewatering valve and the FGR compressor system was returned to normal operating conditions. The unit re-emphasized the transfer procedure.

