U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Louisiana refinery restart depends on natgas supply -sources













The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States from Feb. 12:

* Valero Reports Unplanned Flaring at Wilmington, Calif. Refinery

* Exxon Reports Compressor Trip At Beaumont, Texas Refinery

* Exxon Louisiana refinery restart depends on natgas supply -sources

* Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Sweeny, Texas Refinery

* Shell Reports All Clear After Leak at Deer Park, Texas Facility

* Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery fire extinguished -company

* TABLE-U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen up 152,000 bpd -IIR

* Shell reports leak at Deer Park, Texas facility

* Offsite piping fire at Exxon Baton Rouge, La. refinery being contained-sources

=============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: *********************************************************************************************** PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 285 Feb. 7 Cat cracker shutdown PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 258 Jan. 24 Planned work underway PBF Delaware City 190 Jan. 23 Crude unit to be shut in Oct. MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA 190 Dec. 10 Hydrotreater to be offline in Q2 2020 PBF Delaware City 182.2 Dec. 9 Shut alkylation unit in Q1-20 for work PBF Delaware City 182.2 Oct 23 Propane release, leak

Emissions PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 22 Remaining units to shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 16 Remaining units expected to shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 3 Union layoffs delayed PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 1 Point Breeze section to be shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 28 Fire due to Vapors Release PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 26 Refinery to shut permanently PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 25 Girard Point shut for extended period PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 24 Force majeure on deliveries PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 21 Massive refinery fire

=============================================================================================== GULF COAST: *********************************************************************************************** EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Feb. 12 Compressor trip EXXON Baton Rouge,LA 502.5 Feb. 12 Restart depends on natgas supply

Fire extinguished

Offsite piping fire PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Feb. 12 Emissions on Feb. 11 SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Feb. 12 All clear

Leak PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Feb. 11 Planned Work

Planned startup TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Feb. 11 Resumes normal operations FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 320 Feb. 5 Emissions during FCCU startup PHILLIPS 66 Borger, TX 146 Feb. 5 Emissions EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Jan. 31 Emissions on Jan. 30 VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 30 Restarts hydrotreater VALERO Houston, TX 205 Jan. 30 Planned work MOTIVA Port Arthur, TX 607 Jan. 29 Shuts gasoline unit hydrotreater CITGO Corpus Christi 157.5 Jan. 29 Restarting large gasoline unit

Jan. 29 FCC Work VALERO Meraux, LA 125 Jan. 29 Continues hydrocracker overhaul SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Jan. 29 All clear after leak LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 29 Gasoline unit production raised SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Jan. 28 Leak identified onsite

LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 28 CDU, FCCU below normal ops MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 28 Preps shut gasoline unit for overhaul

PHILLIPS 66 Lake Charles,LA 260 Jan. 27 Planned work FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 319 Jan. 27 Unplanned work

MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 27 Gasoline unit shutdown LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 27 Crude, gasoline units production cut

MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 25 Gasoline unit overhaul

Jan. 25 Worker injured in fire LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 24 Restarts large crude unit VALERO McKee, TX 195 Jan. 24 Completed restarting gasoline unit MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 23 Crude unit restart LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 23 Crude unit restart VALERO McKee, TX 195 Jan. 23 Gasoline unit restart

PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Jan. 21 Cuts gasoline production MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 21 Restarting crude unit LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 21 Repairing crude unit VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 21 Shuts hydrotreater LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 17 May shut gasoline unit MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 16 Shuts small crude unit TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 16 Restarts second prduction train LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Jan. 16 Shuts large crude unit VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 15 Small hydrocracker repair TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 15 Increasing coker production MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 15 Gasoline unit overhaul in late Jan. TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 14 Coker production cut

Wet gas compressor trip MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 13 Restarts gasoline unit SHELL Norco, LA 218.2 Jan. 13 Refinery operating normally

Restarting some units DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Jan. 12 Process unit upset

SHELL Norco, LA 218.2 Jan. 11 Power dips CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Jan. 10 Process Upset DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Jan. 10 Process unit upset PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Jan. 10 Planned work

MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 10 Restarts small coker SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Jan. 9 Work activities MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 9 Coker restart

FCCU startup VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 9 Hydrocracker restart MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 8 Gasoline unit restart VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 8 Hydrocracker restart TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 8 Small crude unit restart TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 7 Restarts small vacuum unit MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 7 Process incident

Shuts coker, preps FCCU restart PHILLIPS 66 Alliance, LA 253.6 Jan. 7 Planned work underway VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 7 Restarting hydrocracker MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 6 Plans to shut FCCU by Jan. 16 TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 6 Coker restarted, preps CDU restart

CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 Jan. 5 FCCU Emissions EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Jan. 4 Instrumentation Issue

VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 290 Jan. 3 SRU shutdown DELEK Tyler, TX 75 Dec. 31 Emissions after FCCU Startup

PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 28 Transformer Trip

PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 26 Emissions from coker unit CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Dec. 26 Unit startup after planned work EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Dec. 26 Catalytic Light Ends unit 3 Leak CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Dec. 24 FCC Unit Startup CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Dec. 23 Shutdown of FCC EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Dec. 23 FCCU valve leak TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 23 Production cut after unit upset TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 20 Raising VDU production PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 19 Compressor shut down TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 19 Vacuum unit restart MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 19 Hydrocracker restart EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 19 Hydrocracker restart DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Dec. 18 Compressor shut down SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 17 Coker restarted MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 17 Hydrocracker restart by weekend VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 290 Dec. 17 Multiple units shut

VALERO Meraux, LA 125 Dec. 17 Reformer restarted

EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 16 Unit and ops restart post planned work SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 16 Crude, gasoline units production rise

Unit start-up VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Dec. 16 Hydrotreater restart VALERO Meraux, LA 125 Dec. 16 Diesel hydrotreater restart on Dec. 15 SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 13 Starting up crude unit TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 13 coker operating at reduced rates SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 11 CDU production cut back, coker shut DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Dec. 11 Normal ops after malfunction MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 11 Hydrocracker restarting EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 11 Restarts large CDU

TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 11 Reformer unit compressor trip

Units shutdown

MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 10 Reformer restarted

EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 9 Restarting large crude unit SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 9 Prep work for planned turnaround

Upset triggers flaring; no units shut FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 320 Dec. 9 Emissions during FCCU restart PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 6 Transformer set trip VALERO Corpus Christi, TX 290 Dec. 6 Unit Shutdown MARATHON Galveston Bay, TX 585 Dec. 6 Unit Issues

Repairing hydrocracker pump DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Dec. 6 Work for Fixing Compressor TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 4 Coker upset

Process Upset EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 4 Large crude unit shut to repair leak TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 2 Coker, VDU shut SHELL Norco, LA 218.2 Nov. 29 Unit Upset TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Nov. 27 Output cut to minimum

Nov. 27 Considers shutdown after TPC blast EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Nov. 27 Leak

Nov. 26 Units restarted LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Nov. 26 Coker restarted VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Nov. 25 Coker heater repair LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Nov. 25 Coker repair TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Nov. 22 Reformer restart by Dec. 2 EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Nov. 22 Hydocracker restart VALERO Corpus Christi, TX 290 Nov. 21 Condenser leak SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Nov. 20 Leak DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Nov. 20 ESP Stack Short Out SHELL Norco, LA 218.2 Nov. 20 December coker work TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Nov. 20 Reformer repairs till next week MARATHON Galveston Bay, TX 585 Nov. 19 Compressor trip SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Nov. 19 Crude unit restart PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Nov. 18 Transformer set trip PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Nov. 18 Hydrotreater restarted TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Nov. 17 No injuries from reformer fire

Reformer fire put out MARATHON Galveston Bay, TX 585 Nov. 15 Crude unit idling MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Nov. 15 Gasoline-producing unit maintenance TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Nov. 4 Normal ops at refinery

Unit 835 Valve Malfunction

Process Upset PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Oct. 31 Gas Compressor Restart After Trip TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Oct. 5 Refinery raising production TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Sept 20 Flooding cuts production TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Aug 21 Refinery increasing production

Aug 20 Refinery production cut in half =============================================================================================== MIDCONTINENT: *********************************************************************************************** PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Feb. 10 Planned work underway

PBF Toledo, OH 172.8 Feb. 6 FCC to be restarted PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 356 Feb. 5 Planned work

Shutting down unit PBF Toledo, OH 170 Jan. 28 FCC, crude unit to be shut EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 Jan. 27 Normal ops restored

Jan. 24 Restoring normal ops PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Jan. 24 Planned work underway EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 Jan. 21 Power issue

Flaring PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Jan. 8 No planned work

Unit startup on Jan. 3 PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Jan. 3 Ops continue except affected area

Fire in process unit HOLLYFRONTIER El Dorado, KS 162 Jan. 3 Catalytic reformer to remain shut PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Dec. 30 No planned work

Dec. 27 Power outage HOLLYFRONTIER El Dorado, KS 162 Dec. 17 Catalytic Reformer shut MARATHON Catlettsburg, KY 277 Dec. 9 Crude unit work in Aug. 2020 PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 356 Nov. 28 Compressor trip CVR Wynnewood, OK 74.5 Nov. 14 Reports startup on Nov. 12

VALERO Ardmore, OK 86 Nov. 14 Reports startup on Nov. 8 VALERO Memphis, TN 180 Nov. 14 Hydrogen plant restarted PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 356 Nov. 14 Unit shut down =============================================================================================== ROCKY MOUNTAINS: ***********************************************************************************************

=============================================================================================== WEST COAST *********************************************************************************************** VALERO Wilmington, CA 85 Feb. 12 Unplanned flaring CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 Feb. 11 Flaring due to start-up

Flaring MARATHON Martinez, CA 161.5 Feb. 11 Flaring on Feb. 7

CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 Feb. 10 Flaring stopped

Process upset PHILLIPS 66 Los Angeles, CA 139 Feb. 7 Planned work PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Feb. 6 Planned work VALERO Wilmington, CA 85 Feb. 6 Unplanned flaring BP Cherry Point, WA 242 Feb. 4 Excess emissions CHEVRON El Segundo, CA 269 Feb. 3 Malfunction VALERO Benicia, CA 145 Feb. 1 Planned work PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Jan. 31 Liquid spill CHEVRON El Segundo, CA 269 Jan. 30 Unplanned flaring MARATHON Martinez, CA 161.5 Jan. 27 Pinhole leak in system pipe PHILLIPS 66 San Francisco, CA 120.2 Jan. 21 Planned work PBF Torrance, CA 160 Jan. 20 Unplanned flaring SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Jan. 19 Process unit upset SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Jan. 17 Ops normal SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Jan. 16 Unit upset PHILLIPS 66 Los Angeles, CA 139 Jan. 13 Planned work Marathon Los Angeles, CA 363 Jan. 13 Unplanned flaring SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Jan. 9 Unit startup on Jan. 8 PBF Torrance, CA 160 Jan. 9 Leak from a valve PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Jan. 8 No planned work PHILLIPS 66 Los Angeles, CA 139 Dec. 26 Boiler plant fire extinguished CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 Dec. 24 Unit Upset VALERO Benicia, CA 145 Dec. 23 Maintenance on Dec. 21 PHILLIPS 66 San Francisco, CA 120.2 Dec. 20 No Planned work PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Dec. 12 Unit upset on Dec.11

Dec. 11 Sulphur Dioxide Release

Unit Upset

Dec. 10 Unit Maintenance on Dec. 9 PHILLIPS 66 San Francisco, CA 120.2 Dec. 3 Starting Unit MARATHON Los Angeles, CA 363 Nov. 25 Unplanned flaring, breakdown SHELL Puget Sound, WA 145 Nov. 17 Oil spill contained at dock MARATHON Los Angeles, CA 363 Nov. 14 Unplanned flaring PBF Torrance, CA 160 Nov. 4 Power outage SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Oct. 31 Flaring at LOP Plant =============================================================================================== * In thousands of barrels per day

