U.S. weekly railcar loadings — AAR

(pct) (pct) Total Carloads 232,116 -4.2 1,397,849 232,975 -5.6 Chemicals 32,670 2.8 194,237 32,373 2.2 Coal 64,996 -14.1 413,528 68,921 -13.9 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 16,256 8.0 94,533 15,756 2.1 Forest Products (2) 9,725 -0.5 58,795 9,799 -3.4 Grain 20,888 0.6 119,061 19,844 -9.7 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 19,181 -2.6 126,097 21,016 0.5 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 16,376 -4.1 84,316 14,053 -5.6 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 28,354 -9.0 169,131 28,189 -4.6 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 12,770 0.2 79,784 13,297 0.9 Other (6) 10,900 28.3 58,367 9,728 7.4 Total Intermodal Units (7) 253,213 -8.8 1,498,293 249,716 -6.0 Total Traffic 485,329 -6.6 2,896,142 482,690 -5.8

NOTES:

(1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products

(2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products

(3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap

(4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment

(5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products

(6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads

(7) Includes: containers; trailers

Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding.

