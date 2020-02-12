US recap: Dollar revels as EUR/USD sings econ blues













Risk-on flows on hopes that markets have fully priced in the coronavirus impact lifted the dollar against the negatively yielding EUR, JPY and CHF, while bolstering high-beta currencies linked to rebounding commodity prices. EUR/USD fell to its lowest since May 2017 after piercing October’s low of 1.0879 following data showing euro zone December industrial production tumbled 4.1% y/y and amid anxiety about political cohesion in Germany. But the expectation of unrelenting ECB QE and NIRP and the cheap EUR sent the DAX and STOXX 600 up 0.89% and 0.63%. Cable’s recovery climbed closer to last Thursday’s high by 1.3000. Record highs again for U.S. stocks and for the DAX as the virus relief rally melded with central bank support for as far as the eye can see. WTI is up 2.6% at last glance despite a huge 7.5mln bbl build in U.S. inventories. Copper was up 0.7% as traders expect the dive in China demand to be transitory. Gold was about flat, while silver slipped amid dollar strength, higher yields and less safe haven demand.

