* USD up a tad in early NY, DXY +0.04%; EUR -0.04%, JPY -0.15%, GBP +0.2%

* Dip in rate of Covid-19 cases aid risk; haven USTs, XAU slip, oil, copper up

* FX options not convinced EUR/USD will drop

* ECB rate cut would pour fuel on Trump's FX fire

* GBP/USD gets closer to the 1.30 resistance level

* China's yuan is an ideal gauge of risk appetite