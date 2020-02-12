WGL Energy Services is Selected by Philadelphia to Provide the City’s Electricity Supply













WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WGL Energy Services, Inc. (WGL Energy) announced today it has been chosen to supply approximately 680,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per year to power 1,130 city government accounts in Philadelphia. WGL Energy began delivering service in December 2019.

Under the terms of the contract, WGL Energy will provide competitive electricity supply and services for all government buildings in Philadelphia, including City Hall, the Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia Water Department, administration offices, as well as justice and public safety facilities and city services buildings.

WGL Energy was selected as part of a competitive procurement process that required a unique electricity purchasing program that enables Philadelphia to achieve its procurement, budget and sustainability goals over the next several years. The project includes the construction and integration of a 70 MW solar facility to be built in Adams County.

The competitive procurement process was led by the Energy Office, part of the Office of Sustainability of the City of Philadelphia, with support from EnelX, the City’s energy advisor and a provider of energy-related procurement services for businesses and suppliers.

“WGL Energy is excited to be the energy supplier of the City of Philadelphia,” said Clint Zediak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for WGL Energy Services. “WGL Energy opened a regional sales office in Philadelphia last year and we are committed to supporting the energy objectives of our customers, including helping them achieve their budget and sustainability goals with a local, personal touch.”

About WGL and WGL Energy

WGL and WGL Energy Services, Inc. (WGL Energy) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of AltaGas Ltd [TSX:ALA]. WGL Energy, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, is a leading supplier of clean and efficient energy solutions. With activities and assets across the mid-Atlantic, including regional sales offices in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, WGL Energy provides competitive options for natural gas, electricity, renewable energy certificate, and carbon offsets. Our calling is to make energy surprisingly easy for our community and our customers, including homeowners, small businesses, commercial property managers, and state/local/federal agencies. For more information, visit us at www.wglenergy.com, follow us at @wglenergy on Twitter and WGL Energy on LinkedIn.