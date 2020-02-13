AltaGas Canada Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Thursday, March 5, 2020













Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2020) – AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) (“ACI”) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 before market open.

ACI's Management's Discussion & Analysis as well as Financial Statements will be posted on www.altagascanada.ca.

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca .

For Further Information Contact:

Shareholder Relations

587-955-3660

shareholder.relations@altagascanada.ca

