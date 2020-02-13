Antero Resources Corp: Rises on forecast of lower 2020 expenditure













** Oil & gas producer's shares rise 2.6% to $1.82

** AR sets 2020 budget for drilling and completion activities at $1.15 bln — 10% lower than 2019

** Lower expenses are a key priority for energy companies as commodity prices remain volatile and investors pressure for higher returns

** AR reports smaller-than-expected loss of 2 cents/share in Q4 compared with analysts' expectations of 9 cents/share, according to Refinitiv IBES data

** Including session's gains, AR shares down ~36% so far this year

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)