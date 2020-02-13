ARA gasoline stocks rise by over 10% -Insights Global













Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by over 10% to 1.24 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* Stocks rose as barge arrivals into the region outstripped exports of the motor fuel to other regions, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

* Gasoil stocks fell by over 4% to 2.37 million tonnes due in large part to higher exports to France, Wageningen said.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

13/02/2020 06/02/2020 14/02/2019 Gasoline 1,237 1,123 1,261 Naphtha 173 231 254 Gasoil 2,366 2,470 2,540 Fuel oil 1,113 1,115 1,087 Jet fuel 465 484 629

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Norway, Spain, UK Mideast Gulf,

Argentina, Caribbean,

U.S., West Africa Naphtha Poland, UK None Gasoil Russia, Poland, U.S. France, UK Fuel oil Baltics, Russia, UK West Africa Jet fuel None UK

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)