Australia’s FAR Ltd hits over 6-1/2-year low on Senegal field setback













** Shares of FAR Ltd fall as much as 8.8% to A$0.031, their lowest since July 31, 2013

** The oil and explorer says a tribunal ruled that the Africa-focused firm did not have the pre-emptive right on ConocoPhillips' sale of its stake in a Senegal oil and gas field to Woodside Petroleum

** The $350 million sale of a 35% stake in the Senegal oil field by ConocoPhillips in 2016 was challenged by FAR in arbitrational at the International Chamber of Commerce

** About 14 mln shares change hands within first 30 minutes of trade, compared with 30-day avg volume of about 15.8 mln

** As of last close, stock is down about 23% this year

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)