Bombardier forecasts near positive cash flow in 2020 after commercial aviation exit













Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast a near-positive cash flow for 2020, after announcing it would take a $1.6 billion charge on a jet partnership with Airbus that it exited earlier in the day.

But Bombardier did not announce a deal with French rail giant Alstom SA following media reports of talks between the two companies, sending shares down 7% in morning trading.

Montreal-based Bombardier has been shedding businesses as part of a turnaround plan, after it faced a 2015 cash crunch while bringing the narrowbody jet, called the A220, to market.

Bombardier will secure $600 million from the sale of its A220 stake, which gives Airbus a 75% share and the Canadian province of Quebec a 25% stake in the jetliner program. The deal allows Bombardier to avoid future capital investments of about $700 million.

Bombardier's cash flow was a negative $1.20 billion in 2019.

Bombardier had warned in January that it might have to write down the value of the venture.

“We have been doing a lot of clean up over the past five years addressing some of the underperforming businesses,” Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts.

Bombardier executives did not comment on reported talks with Alstom for a potential sale of its rail business. The company faces higher rail costs due to a few challenging contracts and $9.7 billion in outstanding bonds according to Refinitiv data.

“We have options and we are going to continue looking at our options to see if there (are) ways that we can accelerate the deleveraging phase of the turnaround plan,” Bellemare said, without directly addressing the rail unit talks.

Bombardier expects revenues from its remaining corporate aircraft and transportation businesses to grow to more than $15 billion in 2020 over the $13.7 billion reported in 2019.

Still, this is below the $18.18 billion in full-year sales expected by analysts on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Bombardier also forecast a 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin of 7%, missing analyst expectations for an EBITDA margin of more than 8%.

The company sees 35-40 deliveries of its flagship Global 7500 business jet in 2020, which list for $73 million each.

The company's loss before interest and taxes was $1.70 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $342 million a year earlier, partly due to charges related to some rail contracts in Europe.

Chief Financial Officer John Di Bert told analysts the company would work through the challenging rail projects over the next 12-18 months.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and Bernadette Baum)