Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 3.6% -Enerdata













Enerdata's weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Feb. 7.

Pct Full Pct Full

2/7/2020 1/31/2020 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 172.8 181.7 61.3 64.5 49.8 West 243.8 250.6 49.9 51.2 64.3 Total Canada 416.6 432.2 54.1 56.1 59.0

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 02/7/20 : 281.8 bcf, 01/31/20 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 02/7/20 : 488.9 bcf, 01/31/20 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia, operated by Chevron Canada.

