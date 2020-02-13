Crude unit, gasoline unit operating at Exxon Baton Rouge, La. refinery -sources













One crude distillation unit (CDU), one gasoline-producing unit and one coker remained in production at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Thursday following a Wednesday fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 110,000 bpd PS 9 CDU, the 110,000 bpd gasoline-producing PCLA 3 fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) and a 50,000 bpd coker were in operation following the blaze that forced the shutdown of three other CDUs and another FCCU, the sources said.

