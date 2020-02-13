Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Drilling Success, Higher Production Levels and Increasing Response to Injection at its Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming













CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (“Cuda” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUDA) is pleased to announce a 100% success rate with the wells drilled to date as part of the Company’s ongoing drilling program at its Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit (“SSRU”) in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming, resulting in higher corporate production. The Company is also pleased to confirm that the reservoir response to the previously announced gas injection in oil producers around the first injection well at SSRU is translating into increased production.

Glenn Dawson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cuda, stated: “The results of the first 13 wells of a 15 well drill program indicate a 100% success rate. Seven (7) wells are now onstream and are driving production higher.”

Dawson also added: “Oil production from several wells surrounding the first injector (William Valentine) have increased in response to the injected volumes delivered in 2019. Field estimates for January 2020 continue to confirm this upward trend. The BFU 32-27 V Well increased to 65 bbls/d based on current field estimates, as compared to 44 bbls/d in August 2019, a 48% increase with only a minimal amount of injected volumes. The Company is expecting further increases in production as full commercial injection is implemented in Q1, 2020 and the flood advances in the reservoir. The Company is very pleased with this initial gas flood response, allowing the operator to accelerate development drilling of the project.”

Highlights

Drilling commenced in late September 2019, with 13 wells successfully drilled and completed. Seven (7) wells are now on-stream and have increased current field estimates of production at SSRU to 1,250 bbls/d, 343 bbl/d net to the Company.

A total of 41 oil wells, including the eight (8) injector patterns, will be operating by the end of Q1, 2020. Injection is currently ongoing at higher rates than the predicted reservoir modelling. The improved injectivity could be an indication of better permeability which could lead to oil production response ahead of forecast and acceleration of the predicted recovery cycle of the project.

About Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America. The Cuda management team has worked closely together for over 20 years in both private and public company environments and has an established track record of delivering strong shareholder returns. Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long-term focus on large, light oil resource- based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States. The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Information

