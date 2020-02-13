Forum Energy Tech: Jumps on strong Q4 cash flow













** Shares of the oilfield services provider rise 10.8% to $1.18

** FET reports a fall in operating expenses and reports free cash flow (FCF) after capex of $26 mln

** Strong (enough), lush FCF and decent bookings trump soft revenue/EBITDA – Tudor Pickering Holt & Co

** Brokerage expects free cash generation to continue in 2020 and incremental divestitures to accelerate net debt reduction through the year

** Q4 EBITDA falls ~49%, rev down 16.5%

** Despite exceptionally low level of customer spending in Q4, we continued to achieve strong FCF, reduce net debt and inventory levels – CEO Cris Gaut

** CEO adds Forum's Q4 book-to-bill ratio was above one for the first time in several qtrs

** Stock more than halved in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)