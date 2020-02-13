Forum Energy Tech: Jumps on strong Q4 cash flow

** Shares of the oilfield services provider rise 10.8% to $1.18 ** FET reports a fall in operating expenses and reports free cash flow (FCF) after capex of $26 mln ** Strong (enough), lush FCF and decent bookings trump soft revenue/EBITDA – Tudor Pickering Holt & Co ** Brokerage expects free cash generation to continue in 2020 and incremental divestitures to accelerate net debt reduction through the year ** Q4 EBITDA falls ~49%, rev down 16.5% ** Despite exceptionally low level of customer spending in Q4, we continued to achieve strong FCF, reduce net debt and inventory levels – CEO Cris Gaut ** CEO adds Forum's Q4 book-to-bill ratio was above one for the first time in several qtrs ** Stock more than halved in 2019 (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)