Halliburton Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2020 first quarter dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on March 25, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2020.

The Company’s annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 19, 2020, in Houston, Texas. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 20, 2020.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.