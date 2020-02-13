Laredo Petroleum: Falls as Q1 production outlook disappoints













** Energy company's shares down 8.5% at $1.46 in afternoon trade

** Company reported Q4 adj. profit of 17 cents/shr on Wednesday after market, compared with estimates of 18 cents/shr – IBES Refinitiv data

** Forecast Q1 total production of 81,200-81,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)

** Brokerage Credit Suisse says LPI's 2020 activity profile "lumpier" than initially expected with Q1 production low, and capex high; cuts PT by $1 to $2

** Brokerage Siebert Williams Shank & Co echoes similar views, says Q1 production forecast "light"

** Adds while Q1 outlook disappoints, well completions are back-end weighted and provide momentum to Q2 production

** Avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $3.25 – Refinitiv data

** Stock has almost halved in value this year

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)