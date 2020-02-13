Marathon Oil: Slumps as Q4 profit misses













** Shares of oil and gas company fell as much as 8.4% to near 2-1/2 year low of $10.64

** Marathon reports 54.5% fall in adj Q4 profit; EPS of $0.07 misses analysts' est of $0.10 on lower oil and gas prices

** Company's realized prices for commodities in the U.S. fell, with crude down 2.1%, natural gas off ~36% and natgas liquids 37.4% lower

** Marathon expects to spend $2.4 bln in 2020, while total U.S. oil production growth of 6% at the midpoint of guidance

** 2020 production outlook is generally consistent with expectations when accounting for some downtime and lower capital budget – RBC Capital Markets analyst Scott Hanold

** With the Q4 miss and less compelling outlook, investors will view the update with a negative bias – Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara

** Stock fell 5.3% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)