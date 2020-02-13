Parkman Whaling and Morris Energy Advisors Join Forces













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parkman Whaling LLC (“Parkman Whaling”) and Morris Energy Advisors, LLC (“Morris Energy”) today announced a combination whereby Morris Energy’s industry coverage and investment banking expertise will expand Parkman Whaling’s coverage to all sectors of the energy industry, including exploration and production, midstream, downstream, specialty chemicals, and specialty products and services and equipment.

The combination reunites two pioneering energy investment bankers, Jim Parkman and George Morris, who have partnered twice previously during their careers, at the market leading The First Boston Corporation and the highly acclaimed energy boutique Petrie Parkman & Co.

In announcing the transaction, Parkman, Co-Founder of Parkman Whaling, said: “George is one of the energy industry’s top and most experienced mergers and acquisitions professionals, having led over 250 mergers, acquisitions and divestitures with an aggregate value in excess of $170 billion. He is a true cycle-tested expert having guided a great number of clients through the dislocations of the industry.”

Prior to joining Parkman Whaling, Morris was the Founder and President of Morris Energy Advisors, LLC. During his 38-year career on Wall Street, Morris specialized in the midstream, downstream, specialty processing and energy services & equipment sectors of the energy industry. Before starting his own firm, he was a senior banker in Merrill Lynch & Co.’s Global Energy & Power Group having rejoined the firm with its acquisition of Petrie Parkman & Co. Prior to joining Petrie Parkman, Morris was a partner at Simmons & Company International where he established and built out its midstream and downstream practice. Morris began his career at The First Boston Corporation in 1982 as a generalist in the firm’s Corporate Finance Department. He later worked in its highly recognized and industry leading Merger Group and helped build its premier Energy Group.

Morris has led large project teams in the privatizations of Petrogal, Portugal’s national oil company, and Petro-Canada, Canada’s national oil company, as well as in high profile takeover defense assignments for Phillips Petroleum, Transco Energy and several others. In the midstream energy sector, he has provided strategic advice to numerous leading companies including The Williams Companies, Chief Midstream, Plains All American, Dynegy, Kinder Morgan, and Shell. He has also executed numerous strategic and capital market transactions for leading downstream and specialty processing companies, including Dow Chemical, Exxon, Texaco, Monument Chemical, Calumet Specialty Products, Valero, and HollyFrontier.

Morris graduated from the University of Texas where he received a BBA in 1977 and an MBA in 1979. He also earned a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Southern Methodist University in 1982.

In a statement, Morris said: “I’m excited to join Jim Parkman once again and together we intend to duplicate our past success while at Petrie Parkman & Co. and are committed to building a market-leading energy banking practice. This transformational combination is the genesis of our commitment to provide clients with robust M&A advisory services.”