Precision Drilling: Climbs on Q4 beat, driven by contract drilling segment













** Shares of Canadian rig contractor up 6% at C$1.76

** Co's Q4 net loss narrows to C$1 mln from C$198 mln a year earlier, when the company incurred goodwill impairment charges of C$208 mln

** On a per share basis, co broke even vs est. loss of 6 Canadian cents/shr – Refinitiv IBES data

** Q4 revenue C$372.3 mln vs est. Of C$357.1 mln – – Refinitiv IBES data

** Brokerage Tudor Pickering Holt & Co says the beat is driven near-entirely by "significantly better performance in contract drilling"

** Q4 revenue per utilization day for contract drilling in the U.S. rose 2.5% to $23.9 mln

** Co says capital expenditures were C$22 mln in the qtr, C$8 million lower from a year earlier

** Shares of the company lost about 24% in 2019

