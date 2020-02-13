BOE Report

/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Canada to Announce Funding to Support Energy Efficient Nova Scotian Homes/

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ – Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support energy efficient homes in Nova Scotia.
 

A media availability will follow.

 

Date:

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. AST

Location:

EfficiencyOne
230 Brownlow Avenue, Suite 300
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, B3B 0G5

 

Natural Resources Canada

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/13/c0649.html

