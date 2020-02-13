/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – Canada to Announce Funding to Support Energy Efficient Nova Scotian Homes/

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ – Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support energy efficient homes in Nova Scotia.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, February 13, 2020
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. AST
|
Location:
|
EfficiencyOne
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/13/c0649.html