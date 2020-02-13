Singapore fuel oil inventories rise as net imports climb

Singapore's residual fuel oil inventories rose 2% in the week to Feb. 12, a two-week high, as net import volumes improved, official data showed on Thursday. – Onshore fuel oil stocks rose by 377,000 barrels (about 59,000 tonnes) from the previous week to 22.062 million barrels, or 3.474 million tonnes, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. – Net import volumes climbed to a three-week high of 797,000 tonnes, up 52% from the previous week and above the 2019 weekly average of 686,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile. – However, compared with the same period last year, residual fuel stocks were 5% lower. – Demand for Singapore bunkers has been recently limited by seasonally weaker demand during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays that has been compounded by the spread of the coronavirus, wighing on the Singapore bunker market. – Singapore's fuel oil net exports to South Korea topped the list for the week at 117,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh with 66,000 tonnes and Vietnam with 36,000 tonnes. – The largest net imports into Singapore were Malaysia's 208,000 tonnes, followed by Iraq with 189,000 tonnes, Bulgaria with 130,000 tonnes and Egypt with 126,000 tonnes. – Weekly imports from Egypt were at their highest since at least late-2015, or as far as available records show, while imports from Bulgaria were at their highest since April 2016, data compiled by Reuters showed. – Fuel oil inventories in Singapore averaged 21.081 million barrels, or 3.32 million tonnes, per week in 2019. Feb 12 Total Imports Total Net Exports Imports Fuel oil (in tonnes) AUSTRALIA 11,814 0 11,814 BANGLADESH 0 65,671 -65,671 BELGIUM 3,957 0 3,957 BRAZIL 125,512 0 125,512 BULGARIA 129,776 0 129,776 CAMBODIA 0 11,421 -11,421 CHINA 0 36,201 -36,201 EGYPT 126,200 0 126,200 GUAM 0 0 0 INDIA 0 404 -404 INDONESIA 0 32,483 -32,483 IRAQ 189,390 0 189,390 JAPAN 34,874 0 34,874 KOREA, REP OF 1 116,920 -116,919 MALAYSIA 349,795 141,872 207,923 NETHERLANDS 1,265 0 1,265 NEW CALEDONIA 0 8,684 -8,684 POLAND 16,376 0 16,376 SAUDI ARABIA 95,470 0 95,470 SRI LANKA 0 11,907 -11,907 THAILAND 48,853 0 48,853 UNITED ARAB 85,679 0 85,679 EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM 40,465 0 40,465 VIETNAM 0 36,489 -36,489 TOTAL 1,259,427 462,052 797,375 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Uttaresh.V)