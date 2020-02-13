SM Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Earnings Release And Call

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results and 2020 operating plan after market on February 19, 2020. See schedule below:

February 19, 2020 – After market close, the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results and 2020 operating plan. This will include the earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results and the Company’s 2020 operating plan, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com.

February 20, 2020 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results and 2020 operating plan Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

Live (conference ID 6836199) – Domestic toll free/International: 844-343-4183/647-689-5129

Replay (conference ID 6836199) – Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until February 27, 2020.

