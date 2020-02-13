 Suppliers in Avetta’s Network Qualify for More Jobs, Save Money, Become Compliant Quickly













OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suppliers who join Avetta® are part of a network of more than 95,000 Contractors and Suppliers who achieve compliance quickly and efficiently, qualify for more jobs, and save time and money through the Avetta Connect™ Platform and its Marketplace. Being part of the Avetta Network helps suppliers, such as Raymac Surveys and FastTrac, become discoverable through the Connect Platform and gain more visibility to the 450+ clients who are looking for qualified, vetted and compliant contractors to complete work for their companies.

With improved visibility through the Avetta Network, suppliers showcase the competitive advantages of doing business with them. Further, they gain access to the Avetta Marketplace that can save them time and money on products and services they use every day to grow their business.

Once suppliers join the Avetta Network, they receive tools and information that help them set up a complete profile demonstrating their capabilities and compliance for potential clients. Suppliers can also subscribe to Avetta’s Vetify service to receive dedicated, specialized assistance through an onboarding process to accelerate the process.

“Avetta simplifies the process of qualifying for jobs for multiple clients,” said Richard Parke, senior vice president, supplier services. “One process can lead to multiple opportunities with potential clients. A supplier can showcase its proficiency and safety record through the Connect platform to any company looking for workers in its industry. Suppliers also save money by participating in the Avetta Marketplace, where they can access major discounts on services they use every day.”

Raymac Surveys, a land surveying company in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, recently joined the Avetta Network. The company is now visible to the construction and utility companies that use Avetta to manage their suppliers. As part of the supplier registration process, Avetta verified Raymac Surveys’ insurance policies, safety record, certifications, and other requirements relevant to the company’s target industries and projects. With just one process, Raymac Surveys’ requirements documentation is available to multiple clients and prospects — no need to repeat the process for each individual company.

Through the Avetta Network, Raymac Surveys also was able to find cybersecurity insurance and adjust its general liability amounts for certain clients. The company was able to save 40% on its premiums for Group Health insurance through Avetta’s Suppliers’ Group Benefits Association Program.

“Our membership in the Avetta Supplier Network gives prospective customers easy access to all of our information,” said Mark Erion, president, Raymac Surveys. “Companies can quickly get a clear picture of what we’re about without having to do a lot of research and having us fill out a lot of questionnaires — all that work is done in advance.”

Suppliers save money by joining Avetta. Through Avetta’s partnerships with industry-leading insurance providers, suppliers can save money while increasing coverage. Avetta connected FastTrac Telecom Services to USA Telecom, which offers exclusive rates for Avetta clients in the telecommunications sector. USA Telecom worked with FastTrac to procure both a better and more cost-effective insurance plan.

Jeff Berkenmeier, COO of FastTrac, commented about the process, “Our yearly Certificate of Insurance cost dropped about $10,000…and helped us get off to a great start this year.”

Avetta’s Marketplace also allows suppliers to purchase discounted safety products and safety-related services. Through Avetta’s exclusive insurance partners, suppliers can also realize significant savings on insurance. Avetta was the first in the industry to offer a “Marketplace” of these kinds of value-added services. The best-in-class offerings and exclusive discounts include companies such as BLR, DISA Global Solutions, FleetSharp by Agilis Systems, HUB International, SafetyCulture, Safety Resourcing, UL, Universal Specialty Group, Insurate, USA Telecom Insurance Services, Gallagher and others.

Suppliers who join the Avetta Network receive ongoing maintenance to ensure their companies are up to date. Those services include the following: annual update of health and safety statistics, proactive insurance policy renewal information, on-demand facilitation of new client requirements, management of variance requests, and multi-client administration.

Avetta helps companies worldwide with supply chain risk management, enterprise and workplace safety through contractor management and prequalification with a SaaS-based system that is the most configurable in the industry. The platform provides unlimited connections between clients and suppliers and can be localized to almost any language.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.