The Wills Group Releases Community Engagement Report Highlighting 2019 Accomplishments and Progress Across the Mid-Atlantic Region













LA PLATA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wills Group released today its third annual community engagement report, “Lives in Motion,” reflecting on the impact made in 2019 by the Wills Group – its employees, partners, and friends – on deserving communities across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The report provides an overview of the Wills Group’s commitment throughout 2019 to deliver on its promise to move individuals and communities forward, ensuring people in need have opportunities to achieve their hopes and dreams.

“In addition to the great work we accomplished with charitable organizations and our generous partners in 2019, we amplified b.well, our wellness benefits program, designed to help our employees feel, live, work, and save better,” said Lock Wills, Chairman, CEO, and President of the Wills Group. “Our b.well program is part of how we work to continuously nurture the well-being, talents, and skills of our employees so they are equipped with the resources they need to thrive and care for our community. Looking ahead, we are excited to do even more for our people, neighbors, and neighborhoods as our Corporate Community Engagement program continues to progress in 2020.”

The Wills Group’s community engagement program also includes the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund, established as part of the Wills Group’s 90th anniversary in 2016 to ensure that the company could accelerate its ongoing commitment to help move lives forward. The Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund provides direct financial support to charitable organizations across the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2019, donations amounting to $472,050 were distributed to 18 organizations through the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund.

Other achievements celebrated in the Wills Group 2019 community engagement report include:

$472,050 total dollars granted

$345,000+ total dollars raised

22 grants distributed

18 organizations supported

$164,803 provided in fuel oil assistance

1.5 million meals for children in partnership with No Kids Hungry 1

70 business partners engaged

The full report is available for download on the Wills Group website at willsgroup.com/community.

About the Wills Group, Inc.

Headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, the Wills Group has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing, and commercial real estate, the Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers’, employees’ and communities’ Lives in Motion. For more information about the Wills Group, visit www.willsgroup.com.

__________

1 Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar