U.S. natgas futures unchanged despite smaller than usual storage draw













U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday after paring small gains following the release of a weekly storage report showing a slightly bigger than expected withdrawal that was smaller than usual for this time of year.

That lack of movement came despite forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand later in February than expected earlier, which is bullish, and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Europe and Asia holding near record lows, which is bearish.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 115 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 7.

That is slightly bigger than the 110-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 101 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 131 bcf for the period.

The decrease for the week ended Feb. 7 cut stockpiles to 2.494 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 9.4% above the five-year average of 2.279 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.846 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT). That keeps the contract within a dime of Monday's $1.766 close, its lowest settle since March 2016.

Before EIA released the report, the front-month was up 0.7%.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 37% as record production and mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will turn colder than normal from Feb. 13-15, Feb. 19-21 and Feb. 26-28. The rest of the time it will be mostly warmer than normal. That is cooler than Wednesday's outlook.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would jump from 121.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 124.8 bcfd next week. That is a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday because much of the cold weather and heating demand is expected during the last week of February.

Despite the low gas prices in Europe and Asia, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 8.2 bcfd on Wednesday from a three-week low of 7.8 bcfd on Monday and Tuesday due to scheduled maintenance at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 7 Jan. 31 Feb. 7 average

(Actual) (Actual) Feb. 7 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -115 -137 -101 -131

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 418 403 433 388 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 6 9 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 424 309 442 392

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 94.2 94.3 88.5 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.1 8.5 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 101.7 102.3 102.4 97.2 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.8 3.1 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.4 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.3 8.4 8.3 4.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 14.7 15.8 17.2 17.1 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.0 25.7 28.5 29.0 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 30.6 29.6 27.7 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.5 25.0 25.3 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.1 104.6 108.3 106.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 117.5 121.1 124.8 118.3 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.91 1.85 Transco Z6 New York 1.83 1.76 PG&E Citygate 2.67 2.63 Dominion South 1.62 1.55 Chicago Citygate 1.82 1.72 Algonquin Citygate 2.50 1.95 SoCal Citygate 2.35 2.33 Waha Hub 0.79 1.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 26.50 21.25 PJM West 21.25 20.00 Ercot North 22.75 20.75 Mid C 13.19 16.00 Palo Verde 17.63 17.92 SP-15 27.75 27.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)