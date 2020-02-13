U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 110 bcf in week to Feb. 7













U.S. utilities likely withdrew a smaller-than-usual 110 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather led to a reduction in heating demand, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That would exceed the decrease of 101 bcf during the same week a year ago but would be less than the five-year (2015-2019) average withdrawal of 131 bcf for the period.

Utilities pulled 137 bcf of gas from storage during the prior week ended Jan. 31.

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Feb.7 would reduce stockpiles to 2.499 trillion cubic feet (tcf). That total would be 9.7% above the five-year average and about 32% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather was much warmer than normal last week, with 156 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 191 HDDs for the period.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 122 bcf to 80 bcf, with a median draw of 110 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 14 ranged from a withdrawal of 150 bcf to 130 bcf, with a mean decline of 139 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 163 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average reduction of 136 bcf.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Gelber & Associates -122 Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics -117 PointLogic -117 ENGIE Insight -116 Refinitiv -115 Macquarie Group -111 EMI DTN -110 IEG Vantage -110 Schneider Electric -110 Energy Ventures Analysis -108 SMC Report -108 Tradition Energy -107 Citi Futures -106 Platts Analytics GWO -106 Ritterbusch Associates -105 C H Guernsey -80

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)