U.S. oil may rise towards $52.65













U.S. oil is biased to break a resistance at $51.54 and rise towards $52.65 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

For a chart:

The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. Even though oil failed twice to overcome this barrier, it has quickly recovered from the drop on Thursday.

The recovery signals a prevailing bullish sentiment. A fall below $50.60, however, could confirm a completion of the bounce. A bearish target at $49.61 will be established then.

On the daily chart, oil is pulling back towards the lower trendline of a bearish wedge. The pullback may end below $53.41, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave (C) from $66.60.

For a chart:

The wedge itself suggests a target around $40.21. It forms a part of a pennant that developed from the Oct. 4, 2018 high of $76.47. The pennant indicates a more bearish target around $32.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; editing by Uttaresh.V)