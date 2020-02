* U.S. CPI data is due at 13.30GMT today and f/c rising to 2.4%

* CPI has risen steadily from 1.8% in October 2019

* At 2.4% CPI will be the highest since 2.5% seen October 2018

* For the Fed which has left door open to easing CPI is a problem

* Robust job market added CPI would usually have Fed erring towards hikes

* Oil drop should help. If not Fed might have to rethink

* Dollar well supported now may add to gains if future easing is price out