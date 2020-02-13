U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 115 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 02/07/2020 01/31/2020 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 569 598 -29 -29 447 27.3 498 14.3 Midwest 694 725 -31 -31 496 39.9 587 18.2 Mountain 126 136 -10 -10 96 31.3 131 -3.8 Pacific 202 210 -8 -8 157 28.7 222 -9.0 South Central 903 941 -38 -38 695 29.9 841 7.4 Salt 269 281 -12 -12 247 8.9 259 3.9 Nonsalt 634 660 -26 -26 448 41.5 582 8.9 Total 2,494 2,609 -115 -115 1,893 31.7 2,279 9.4

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 110 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

