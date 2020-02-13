Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call / Webcast and Confirms Monthly Dividend for February of $0.0285 Per Share

CALGARY, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) announces that it intends to release its 2019 fourth quarter and year end results before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting “Investors”, then “Presentations & Events”. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

In addition, Whitecap is pleased to announce that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0285 per common share in respect of February operations will be paid on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 29, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/13/c7309.html