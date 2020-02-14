Enbridge Inc: Slips after Q4 profit miss













** Shares of pipeline operator Enbridge Inc down 1.1% to C$55.1 in morning trade

** Co misses profit estimates in Q4, as higher costs weigh on earnings

** ENB earned 61 Canadian cents/shr, lower than est. of 63 Canadian cents – IBES data from Refinitiv

** Adjusted EBITDA in co's gas transmission and midstream unit decreased C$4 mln to C$948 mln, partly hurt by lower gas prices and higher operating costs related to the Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline blast in Kentucky in August

** Co transported 2.728 mln barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil on its Mainline system in Q4, up from 2.685 mln bpd a year earlier; however, adjusted core earnings from its Mainline system fell 3.7%

** Shares had risen 22% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)