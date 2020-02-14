Exxon sells Apr-May Russian Sokol crude at lower premiums -sources













* Exxon Mobil Corp has sold two Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in April to early May at lower premiums as China's coronavirus hits oil demand, four trade sources said on Friday

* The cargoes, loading April 8-11 and April 29-May 2, were sold at premiums of around $3.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said

* The buyers were not immediately known

* Prior to this, Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading April 8-14 at a premium of around $4.30 a barrel to Dubai quotes to China's Unipec

(Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)