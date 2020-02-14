Holiday schedule for major U.S. economic, other data













The Presidents Day federal holiday on Monday, Feb. 17 will affect the release schedule of some U.S. economic, energy and commodities data from Washington during the week of Feb. 16.

Some Treasury announcements are subject to change.

Following is a list of major economic indicators and other reports and data to be released during the week. Times in EST/GMT.

Monday, February 17

Presidents Day holiday. Federal government offices, International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve, stock and bond markets closed.

Tuesday, February 18

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) releases weekly U.S. Export Inspections for grains, oilseeds, 1100/1600. NOTE: Delayed from Monday due to holiday

Treasury Dept. announces sales of of 4- and 8-week bills, 1100/1600

Treasury Dept. sells 3- and 6-month bills, 1130/1630

National Oilseed Processors Association issues monthly U.S. soybean crushings, 1200/1700

Treasury Dept. issues Treasury International Capital flows for December, 1600/2100

Wednesday, February 19

USDA issues weekly world rice price, 0700/1200

Commerce Dept. issues Housing Starts for January, 0830/1330

Labor Dept. issues Producer Price Index for January, 0830/1330

Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads, no set time

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Jan. 28-29 meeting, 1400/1900

American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report, 1630/2130. NOTE: Delayed from Tuesday due to holiday

Thursday, February 20

Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims, 0830/1330

Conference Board issues Leading Economic Indicators for January, 1000/1500

Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates, 1000/1500

Energy Information Administration (EIA) issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks, 1030/1530. NOTE: schedule unaffected by holiday

EIA issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data, 1100/1600. NOTE: Delay from Wednesday, time change due to holiday

Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; announces sales of 52-week bills, 2-year floating rate notes, and 2-, 5- and 7-year notes, 1100/1600

Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4- and 8-week bills, 1130/1630

Treasury Dept. sells 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, 1300/1800

USDA issues weekly world cotton price, 1600/2100

Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet, 1630/2130

Friday, February 21

USDA releases weekly Export Sales, 0830/1330. NOTE: Delayed from Thursday due to holiday

National Association of Realtors issues Existing Home Sales for January, 1000/1500

USDA issues monthly Cattle on Feed, 1500/2000