Holiday schedule for major U.S. economic, other data

The Presidents Day federal holiday on Monday, Feb. 17 will affect the release schedule of some U.S. economic, energy and commodities data from Washington during the week of Feb. 16. Some Treasury announcements are subject to change. Following is a list of major economic indicators and other reports and data to be released during the week. Times in EST/GMT. Monday, February 17 Presidents Day holiday. Federal government offices, International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve, stock and bond markets closed. Tuesday, February 18 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) releases weekly U.S. Export Inspections for grains, oilseeds, 1100/1600. NOTE: Delayed from Monday due to holiday Treasury Dept. announces sales of of 4- and 8-week bills, 1100/1600 Treasury Dept. sells 3- and 6-month bills, 1130/1630 National Oilseed Processors Association issues monthly U.S. soybean crushings, 1200/1700 Treasury Dept. issues Treasury International Capital flows for December, 1600/2100 Wednesday, February 19 USDA issues weekly world rice price, 0700/1200 Commerce Dept. issues Housing Starts for January, 0830/1330 Labor Dept. issues Producer Price Index for January, 0830/1330 Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads, no set time Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Jan. 28-29 meeting, 1400/1900 American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report, 1630/2130. NOTE: Delayed from Tuesday due to holiday Thursday, February 20 Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims, 0830/1330 Conference Board issues Leading Economic Indicators for January, 1000/1500 Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates, 1000/1500 Energy Information Administration (EIA) issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks, 1030/1530. NOTE: schedule unaffected by holiday EIA issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data, 1100/1600. NOTE: Delay from Wednesday, time change due to holiday Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; announces sales of 52-week bills, 2-year floating rate notes, and 2-, 5- and 7-year notes, 1100/1600 Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4- and 8-week bills, 1130/1630 Treasury Dept. sells 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, 1300/1800 USDA issues weekly world cotton price, 1600/2100 Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet, 1630/2130 Friday, February 21 USDA releases weekly Export Sales, 0830/1330. NOTE: Delayed from Thursday due to holiday National Association of Realtors issues Existing Home Sales for January, 1000/1500 USDA issues monthly Cattle on Feed, 1500/2000