Mosman Oil and Gas falls after share placement













** Oil & gas explorer's shares slip 36% to record low of 0.16 pence

** Company raises 300,000 pounds through placing of 200 mln new shares at 0.15p/shr apiece

** Placement price represents 40% discount to MSMN's closing price on Thursday

** Separately, company says it has decided to focus on Stanley and other similar oil projects in East Texas and expects to sell its Welch and Arkoma projects

** Also reports ~13% rise in HY attributable net production to 13,253 barrels of oil

** Shares down 8.7% for the year, as of last close

** About 24.8 mln shares change hands vs 30-day avg of 2.7 mln shares

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)