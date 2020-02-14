Rocky road to continue for oil majors in H1 2020 – Cowen













** Cowen and Co says challenging conditions likely to persist for oil majors in near term, with continued weakness in prices of chemicals, natural gas and oil

** As a result, "we are 20% below FY20 consensus EPS, including 25% lower in 1H20," brokerage says

** Cowen says oil prices could be pressured by slow demand in near term due to coronavirus outbreak, and expectations of an active refinery maintenance season that should peak in April

** Cuts PT on Exxon Mobil to $65 from $70, says XOM could lower spending in the Permian and PNG LNG gas projects

** Sees the most downside to XOM earnings, at 30% for 2020, and the least for Total, at 10%

** We like Chevron and BP given the near-term commodity outlook, and maintain top picks Total and CVX for structural upside – Cowen

** Brokerage says CVX should continue to organically support top-tier dividend growth, while the balance sheet could be used to support its buyback temporarily

** Says BP has been the strongest performer in the group YTD, while Royal Dutch Shell was the worst

** Says there is potential for refining margins to improve, but this will likely not outweigh upstream headwinds in Q1 2020

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)