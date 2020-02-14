Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00AM ET













TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2019 on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.