Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC













Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,446 contracts to 147,071 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 122,222 -9,183 -453,064 24,594 14,047 -6,255 ICE WTI crude 24,849 -6,263 -232,408 3,433 9,563 -9,970

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 147,071 -15,446 -685,472 28,027 23,610 -16,225

RBOB 94,269 7,273 33,506 2,091 -151,087 -3,508 Heating oil -17,597 4,131 60,004 -2,579 -41,327 -632

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 291,407 3,939 25,387 -13,094 2,828,414 -51,295 ICE WTI crude 198,372 11,562 -378 1,238 836,633 -1,113

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 489,779 15,501 25,009 -11,856 3,665,047 -52,408

RBOB 20,655 -6,527 2,655 670 381,343 2,878 Heating oil -5,507 440 4,426 -1,360 416,644 -3,710 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 112,393 -14,316 -426,260 23,328 13,653 -10,809 ICE WTI crude 23,338 -6,259 -219,257 5,422 5,238 -11,069

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 135,731 -20,575 -645,517 28,750 18,891 -21,878 RBOB 94,313 7,189 33,561 1,910 -149,916 -3,213 Heating oil -17,853 3,997 59,717 -2,728 -39,554 -439

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 284,376 13,711 15,838 -11,914 2,213,522 -58,219 ICE WTI crude 191,461 10,679 -780 1,227 637,747 -2,592

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 475,837 24,390 15,058 -10,687 2,851,269 -60,811 RBOB 19,450 -6,614 2,592 728 378,106 2,376 Heating oil -6,430 558 4,120 -1,388 406,772 -4,473 =======================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude financial ICE WTI crude RBOB Heating oil

Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at

(Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)