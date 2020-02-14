Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC













Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, cut their net long position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -117,187 -14,761 281,501 -2,547 -248,413 16,718 Soybeans -101,189 -5,488 137,694 -15,513 -39,765 14,372 Soyoil 29,404 -12,165 105,206 -4,701 -143,656 12,728 CBOT wheat 13,784 -7,867 112,353 -504 -103,369 10,574 KCBT wheat -9,231 1,640 65,530 -312 -62,844 -2,726 =================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -72,084 -16,094 174,557 874 -238,101 12,644 Soybeans -92,172 -9,814 116,662 -14,579 -57,287 14,631 Soymeal -68,150 -3,773 96,094 -5,833 -68,927 9,691 Soyoil 52,669 -15,217 97,596 -2,426 -169,720 11,943 CBOT wheat 45,940 -6,220 75,769 5,370 -95,272 6,434 KCBT wheat 10,479 2,218 46,088 -1,457 -61,583 -962 MGEX wheat -6,854 -2,225 2,182 231 -1,966 1,014

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 49,565 -6,227 124,039 4,144 -158,821 6,486

Live cattle 36,962 -18,296 92,872 479 -144,735 8,906 Feeder cattle -3,507 -1,092 4,190 -180 -360 472 Lean hogs 9,308 -1,812 42,596 -2,490 -64,530 2,459

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 51,529 1,986 84,099 589 1,868,556 4,261 Soybeans 29,538 3,133 3,260 6,629 1,048,773 28,350 Soymeal 21,904 517 19,078 -601 535,353 4,700 Soyoil 10,409 1,563 9,047 4,138 558,381 -15,147 CBOT wheat -3,668 -3,381 -22,769 -2,203 634,249 -15,889 KCBT wheat -1,530 -1,194 6,546 1,397 318,010 -13,628 MGEX wheat 5,171 345 1,467 636 72,989 3,821

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat -27 -4,230 -14,756 -170 1,025,248 -25,696

Live cattle 29,327 2,325 -14,426 6,586 378,762 -21,345 Feeder cattle 3,311 367 -3,633 433 65,360 1,329 Lean hogs 17,567 -1,011 -4,941 2,855 390,968 -10,551 =================================================================================

FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -69,101 -17,056 160,918 -1,822 -271,077 12,190 Soybeans -97,412 -10,416 108,375 -15,172 -86,062 13,164 Soymeal -67,140 -3,927 94,010 -5,546 -75,885 7,826 Soyoil 52,424 -15,366 98,376 -2,358 -178,136 9,998 CBOT wheat 39,482 -6,125 77,362 2,170 -97,856 6,830 KCBT wheat 9,983 2,099 45,837 -1,517 -63,477 -1,776 MGEX wheat -6,911 -2,216 2,186 230 -2,544 913

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 42,554 -6,242 125,385 883 -163,877 5,967

Live cattle 34,964 -16,405 90,731 -610 -139,183 7,929 Feeder cattle -3,719 -1,035 4,192 -223 -210 76 Lean hogs 7,054 -1,644 40,931 -2,144 -47,238 396

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 107,322 2,658 71,938 4,030 1,573,430 6,426 Soybeans 73,728 6,570 1,371 5,854 880,780 21,103 Soymeal 32,005 2,485 17,010 -838 503,208 3,891 Soyoil 19,101 3,589 8,235 4,137 511,696 -14,962 CBOT wheat 1,757 -1,004 -20,745 -1,871 507,064 -18,304 KCBT wheat 2,016 -363 5,641 1,557 290,843 -13,734 MGEX wheat 5,974 412 1,295 661 70,605 3,800

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 9,747 -955 -13,809 347 868,512 -28,238

Live cattle 22,253 3,077 -8,765 6,009 333,065 -10,439 Feeder cattle 2,187 725 -2,450 457 57,672 712 Lean hogs 961 452 -1,708 2,940 291,611 -702 =================================================================================

SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn Soybeans Soymeal Soyoil CBOT wheat KCBT wheat MGEX wheat

Live cattle Feeder cattle Lean hogs

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at

Reporting by Mark Weinraub)